The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016.

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding for Kunming Airlines to buy 10 737 MAX 7 planes.

The U.S. planemaker said the deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, was worth $660 million at list prices.