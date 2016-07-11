FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing defense CEO says always looking at M&A opportunities
July 10, 2016

Boeing defense CEO says always looking at M&A opportunities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016.Lucy Nicholson

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing Co's (BA.N) defense division is continuing to look at bolt-on acquisitions across its various business areas, and particularly in the services business, Leanne Caret, chief executive of Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said on Sunday.

Caret did not comment directly when asked if Boeing was also looking at larger acquisitions, but said the company was always studying possible opportunities to expand its business.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
