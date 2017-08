The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016.

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - European travel group TUI AG (TUIT.L) has finalised an order with U.S. planemaker Boeing (BA.N) to buy 10 737 MAX 8 jets and one 787-9 Dreamliner, the companies said on Tuesday.

They said the deal was worth $1.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for one additional 787-9.