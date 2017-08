The logo of Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016.

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said on Tuesday it had finalised terms for a deal under which Russian heavy cargo carrier Volga-Dnepr will acquire 20 747-8 freighters.

The deal includes four aircraft that have already been delivered, the companies said at the Farnborough Airshow.