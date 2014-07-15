FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Safran says CFM wins $520 million order from Air Lease Corp
July 15, 2014 / 10:40 AM / 3 years ago

Safran says CFM wins $520 million order from Air Lease Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - CFM International, a joint venture between France’s Safran (SAF.PA) and GE (GE.N), won an order worth $520 million at list prices to supply engines for 20 Boeing (BA.N) aircraft ordered by Air Lease Corp (AL.N), Safran said on Tuesday at Farnborough Airshow.

Air Lease Corp ordered 40 LEAP-1B engines to power 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and 10 additional MAX 8 aircraft that were part of a previously unidentified order, Safran said in a statement.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Jason Neely

