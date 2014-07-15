Safran says CFM wins $520 million order from Air Lease Corp

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - CFM International, a joint venture between France’s Safran (SAF.PA) and GE (GE.N), won an order worth $520 million at list prices to supply engines for 20 Boeing (BA.N) aircraft ordered by Air Lease Corp (AL.N), Safran said on Tuesday at Farnborough Airshow.

Air Lease Corp ordered 40 LEAP-1B engines to power 10 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft and 10 additional MAX 8 aircraft that were part of a previously unidentified order, Safran said in a statement.