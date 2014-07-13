American Airlines picks CFM for $2.6 billion engine deal

A woman walks out from an American Airlines office in Caracas June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric Aviation and Safran of France, said on Sunday that it had been picked by American Airlines Group to provide engines for 100 Airbus A320neo jets the airline has on order.

CFM said the order is worth $2.6 billion at list prices.

The deal confirms what sources familiar with the matter told Reuters this month and marks a loss for United Technologies Corp’s Pratt and Whitney unit, which makes the other engine offered on the Airbus A320neo.