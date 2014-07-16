Safran says Hainan Airlines engine deal to be worth $1.3 billion

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - Safran (SAF.PA) said an order from China’s Hainan Airlines (600221.SS) to supply CFM International engines to power 50 Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 8 planes will be worth $1.3 billion at list prices.

The carrier announced the commitment to buy the narrow-body planes at Farnborough Airshow earlier on Wednesday. The purchase is subject to approval from the Chinese government.

CFM is a joint venture between France’s Safran and General Electric (GE.N).