FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Safran says 9 Air order for CFM engines worth $3.7 billion
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
July 16, 2014 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Safran says 9 Air order for CFM engines worth $3.7 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - Chinese low-cost airline 9 Air has placed an order for CFM International engines worth $3.7 billion at list prices, including spare engines and a long-term service agreement, French aerospace group Safran said on Wednesday.

CFM, a joint venture between Safran and General Electric, will supply LEAP-1B engines to power 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and CFM56-7B engines to power 20 Next-Generation 737s, Safran said at the Farnborough Airshow.

CFM will also guarantee maintenance costs for all 105 LEAP-1B and CFM56-7B engines on a dollar-per-engine-flight-hour basis as part of the deal with 9 Air, which is a unit of Juneyao Airlines.

The LEAP-1B, which is the sole powerplant for the Boeing 737 MAX, began ground testing last month.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.