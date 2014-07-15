FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lessor CIT says to be an Airbus A330neo launch customer
July 15, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Lessor CIT says to be an Airbus A330neo launch customer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - Aircraft lessor CIT (CIT.N) became one of the launch customers for Airbus’ (AIR.PA) revamped A330neo model on Tuesday, signing a memorandum of understanding to buy 15 wide-body A330-900neo and five narrow-body A321ceo aircraft.

The total deal is worth $4.7 billion at list prices, Airbus told a news conference at the Farnborough Airshow, adding that CIT could switch between the A330-900neo and A330-800neo models under the terms of the order.

CIT said it would announce its engine selection for the A321 aircraft at a later date.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Cyril Altmeyer; Editing by Mark Potter

