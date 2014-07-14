EasyJet says CFM order valued at $3.3 billion

(Reuters) - British low-cost airline easyJet Plc (EZJ.L) said its order to CFM International SA for 270 engines was valued at about $3.3 billion at list price by the engine maker.

EasyJet had earlier said it had negotiated a reduced price with CFM, but that the details were confidential.

CFM, a joint venture between Safran SA (SAF.PA) and General Electric Co (GE.N), will provide the engines for easyJet’s order of 35 Airbus A320 aircraft and 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft.[ID:nBwjf9Tva]

CFM’s rivals include Pratt & Whitney, a division of United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).