U.S. clears F-35 for limited flights, no decision on UK air show
July 15, 2014 / 10:10 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. clears F-35 for limited flights, no decision on UK air show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An F-35 life-size model aircraft is displayed at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

FARNBOROUGH England (Reuters) - U.S. military officials have approved a limited flight clearance for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jets that mandates engine inspections and certain flight restrictions, while an investigation continues into a massive engine failure that grounded the entire fleet, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby said U.S. officials remained hopeful that the F-35 could make its international debut at the Farnborough air show, but no decision had been made.

“This information is an encouraging step, but no final decision has been made at this time,” Kirby said in a statement. “Safety remains the overriding priority.”

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
