a year ago
Storm forces Farnborough airshow to shut down for day
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump's natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
July 11, 2016 / 2:49 PM / a year ago

Storm forces Farnborough airshow to shut down for day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - A thunderstorm grounded displays at the Farnborough airshow in southern England on Monday and forced organizers to evacuate the site in mid-afternoon.

Heavy rain meant that power supplies had to be turned off, bringing an early end to the first day of the show attended by industry executives and news reporters.

"Disappointing to close today's show early. However, we expect to run a full program of events tomorrow and for the rest of the week," the Farnborough International Airshow said on its Twitter feed.

Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) raised their long-term forecasts for new aircraft demand earlier on Monday, betting that rising wealth in Asia would continue to boost air travel and offset any short-term hits to the global economy.

Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Keith Weir; Editing by David Goodman

