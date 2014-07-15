FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Flybe signs Q400 fleet services deal with Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - British carrier Flybe said on Tuesday it had signed a services agreement with Bombardier Inc, making the Canadian planemaker’s Q400 the ‘aircraft of choice’ for Flybe’s UK branded business.

Under the deal, Bombardier will undertake an enhancement program to make Flybe’s current 45-strong Q400 fleet one of the “most operationally efficient regional fleets in the world,” said the budget airline, whose investors include billionaire financier George Soros.

“Any decisions regarding incremental capacity deployment in the UK will see the Bombardier Q400 aircraft play an integral role,” Flybe Chief Executive Saad Hammad said in a statement.

Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

