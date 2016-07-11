FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 8:58 AM / a year ago

GE Aviation sees no need for further jet production increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company General Electric is shown at their subsidiary company GE Aviation in Santa Ana, California April 13, 2016.Mike Blake

LONDON (Reuters) - GE Aviation sees no need for further increases in planned jetliner production, the aero-engine maker's chief executive David Joyce said at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

"I see no need for further increases in production," he said.

Planemakers Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) are both planning to raise output to cope with record order backlogs.

However, some analysts think demand for new planes could weaken amid a faltering global economy.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
