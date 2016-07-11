GE Aviation sees no need for further jet production increases

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company General Electric is shown at their subsidiary company GE Aviation in Santa Ana, California April 13, 2016.

LONDON (Reuters) - GE Aviation sees no need for further increases in planned jetliner production, the aero-engine maker's chief executive David Joyce said at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

"I see no need for further increases in production," he said.

Planemakers Airbus (AIR.PA) and Boeing (BA.N) are both planning to raise output to cope with record order backlogs.

However, some analysts think demand for new planes could weaken amid a faltering global economy.