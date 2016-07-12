FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's GoAir signs $7.7 billion deal with Airbus for 72 A320neos
July 12, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

India's GoAir signs $7.7 billion deal with Airbus for 72 A320neos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A GoAir aircraft taxis on the tarmac at Bengaluru International Airport in Bangalore March 9, 2012.Vivek Prakash

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - GoAir, India's fifth-biggest carrier by passengers traveled, announced on Tuesday a preliminary agreement with European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 72 A320neos in a deal worth about $7.7 billion at current list prices.

The deal will help continue GoAir's growth, the airline said in a statement, and built on its existing order for 72 of the same aircraft which it made in 2011.

"The new aircraft will help us in unlocking new domestic routes while providing a springboard for continued international network expansion in the years to come," Go Air CEO Wolfgang Prock-Schauer said in the statement.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
