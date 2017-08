The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Boeing (BA) is seen in Los Angeles, California, United States, April 22, 2016.

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said on Tuesday an undisclosed Chinese customer had signed a commitment for 30 737 planes, including a mix of 737 MAX and Next-Generation 737 models.

The U.S. planemaker said the deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow, was worth more than $3 billion at current list prices.