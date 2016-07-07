U.S. Air Force eyes decision on F-35 combat readiness soon

A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is seen in its hanger at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland October 28, 2015.

RAF FAIRFORD, England (Reuters) - Efforts to declare an initial squadron of Lockheed Martin Corp fighter jets ready for combat are going "exceptionally well," and a decision should be announced soon, the four-star general who will make the decision said on Thursday.

General Hawk Carlisle, commander of U.S. Air Force Combat Command, said he hoped to certify an "initial operational capability" of F-35 jets at the early end of an August to December timeframe set by the Air Force several years ago.

He said delays in completion of the latest software for the F-35's computerized logistic system were "not a limiting factor" in his decision, since the current software worked during a recent test deployment from one Air Force base to another. The new software package is now expected to be completed in October or November, instead of August as expected.