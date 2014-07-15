Pentagon says F-35 fighter jets not going to UK air show

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Pentagon said on Tuesday it had decided not to send Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to a UK air show amid mechanical problems with the world’s most expensive weapons project.

Rear Admiral John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters the Pentagon had made the decision, which means the jet will not debut before potential buyers at the Farnborough air show this week, despite an announcement earlier in the day that limited flights had been approved for the fighter jet.

The F-35 was grounded after the massive failure of the Pratt & Whitney engine on a U.S. Air Force F-35 plane at a Florida air base on June 23.