Mitsubishi takes aim at Iranian regional jet market
#Business News
July 13, 2016 / 10:24 AM / a year ago

Mitsubishi takes aim at Iranian regional jet market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees sit at the Mitsubishi Regional Jet booth during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow at Changi Exhibition Center February 16, 2016.Edgar Su

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp believes Iran will need around 100-150 regional jets over the next ten years and is aiming to win a chunk of the business for its new Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), it said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

Spokeswoman Miho Takahashi said the company was researching the Iranian market, but not in talks over a specific deal.

Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp announced on Monday that Swedish aircraft leasing company Rockton had signed a letter of intent to buy 10 MRJ90 aircraft, with an option for an additional 10, the new plane's first deal in Europe.

The MRJ made its maiden test flight in November and represents Japan's long-held ambition to re-establish a commercial aircraft industry. Development snags, however, have delayed its planned entry into operation by around four year.

Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by Sarah Young

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
