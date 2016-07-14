Airbus confirms Norwegian switches part of jet order to A321LR

An Airbus logo is pictured on the company booth during the European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Low-cost airline Norwegian has ordered 30 longer-range versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft, upgrading part of an existing order for 100 A320neo jets, Airbus said on Thursday.

The switch to the A321LR for 30 of the 100 jets on order makes Norwegian the first low-cost carrier to order the long-distance version of the A321neo, due to enter service in 2019.

The announcement confirms a switch first reported by Reuters on July 10.