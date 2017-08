A Qatar Airways aircraft is seen at a runway of the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, May 16, 2016.

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Qatar Airways may take a significant stake in Italy's Meridiana airline, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Qatar Airways said in June it had reached an impasse in negotiations to buy 49 percent of the Italian airline, due to disagreements over working conditions.