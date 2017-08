An Airbus signage is pictured at the new Airbus Asia Training Centre in Singapore April 18, 2016.

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Components manufacturer Strata has won two contracts with European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) with a combined value of more than $1 billion, it said at the Farnborough Airshow on Wednesday.

Strata Manufacturing, owned by Abu Dhabi investment firm Mubadala, said it would become a source for the Airbus A320 Horizontal Tail Plane (HTP) and A350-900 Inboard Flaps (IBF).