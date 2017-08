An Airbus logo is pictured on an engine during the delivery of the first series-production LEAP-1A propulsion systems by Aircelle for the A320neo aircraft Airbus family in Colomiers near Toulouse, Southwestern France, April 15, 2016.

FARNBOROUGH, England (Reuters) - Synergy Aerospace Corp, the largest shareholder of Colombia-based Avianca and owner of Avianca Brasil, has finalized a deal with European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) to buy 62 A320neo aircraft, the two companies said on Wednesday.

The deal, announced at the Farnborough Airshow in southern England, is valued at around $6.7 billion at current list prices.