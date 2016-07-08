FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. general says no sign of UK retreating from NATO commitments
#World News
July 8, 2016 / 9:28 AM / a year ago

U.S. general says no sign of UK retreating from NATO commitments

Dawn breaks over London as votes are counted for the EU referendum, Britain June 24, 2016.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAF FAIRFORD, England (Reuters) - U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein said on Friday he saw no sign that Britain was retreating from its NATO commitments or from its strong defense ties to the United States following its June 23 vote to leave the European Union.

"I’ve heard no one talking about backing off an inch" from commitments to the NATO alliance, Goldfein told reporters at the Royal International Air Tattoo, the world's largest military airs how.

Goldfein added it was too early to make predictions about the long-term effects of the British referendum decision.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Gareth Jones

