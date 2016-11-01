China debuts J-20 stealth fighter in flypast at Zhuhai

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - China showcased its Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter for the first time in public on Tuesday, sending it on a flypast over Airshow China, the country’s biggest meeting of aircraft makers and buyers in the southern city of Zhuhai.

Beijing hopes the radar-evading fighter, which until now has only been seen by bloggers, will help narrow China’s military technology gap with the United States. The J-20 resembles Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-22 Raptor, analysts say, thought it lacks the U.S. jet’s clout.