China debuts J-20 stealth fighter in flypast at Zhuhai
November 1, 2016 / 2:33 AM / in a year

China debuts J-20 stealth fighter in flypast at Zhuhai

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

China unveils its J-20 stealth fighter on an air show in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, November 1, 2016. China Daily/via REUTERS

ZHUHAI, China (Reuters) - China showcased its Chengdu J-20 stealth fighter for the first time in public on Tuesday, sending it on a flypast over Airshow China, the country’s biggest meeting of aircraft makers and buyers in the southern city of Zhuhai.

Beijing hopes the radar-evading fighter, which until now has only been seen by bloggers, will help narrow China’s military technology gap with the United States. The J-20 resembles Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-22 Raptor, analysts say, thought it lacks the U.S. jet’s clout.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

