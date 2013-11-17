FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing launches new 777 with 259 orders
November 17, 2013 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing launches new 777 with 259 orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Boeing Chairman James McNerney (L) shows United Arab Emirates' Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum (2nd R) a model of the new version of its 777 long-haul jet during the Dubai Airshow November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

DUBAI (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) launched a long-awaited new version of its 777 long-haul jet with 259 orders from four airlines at the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

Boeing Chairman James McNerney said the order, based on commitments worth some $100 billion at list prices, was the largest combined order in the company’s history.

The deal includes orders for 150 of the aircraft from Dubai’s Emirates, 50 from Qatar Airways and 25 announced earlier by Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways.

Boeing also won an order for over 100 narrowbody jets from budget carrier flydubai.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Praveen Menon, Mirna Sleiman

