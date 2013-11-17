FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 17, 2013 / 6:23 AM / 4 years ago

Dubai's Emirates to order A380s at Dubai airshow: chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airlines and chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, is seen during the Middle East Business Aviation show at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai World Central, December 11, 2012 FILE PHOTO. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s flag carrier Emirates EMIRA.UL will buy more Airbus EAD.PA A380 superjumbos at the Dubai Airshow, the airline’s chairman said on Sunday, adding the carrier’s total plane orders will exceed the $18 billion ordered in the last airshow.

The airline is the largest customer of the A380s with an current order of 90 jets.

“We will order A380s,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the chairman of Emirates, told Reuters.

He added that the carrier’s order value at the show will exceed its order of $18 billion at the last airshow in 2011.

“Yes, for sure. We (Emirates) will exceed last year’s orders,” the chairman said.

Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Writing by Praveen Menon; Editing by Dinesh Nair and William Maclean

