FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Etihad says orders 87 Airbus
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 17, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Etihad says orders 87 Airbus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The new Airbus A350 flies over Toulouse-Blagnac airport during its maiden flight in southwestern France, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

DUBAI (Reuters) - Etihad Airways announced orders for 87 Airbus EAD.PA aircraft, as a wave of orders by Gulf airlines topped $150 billion at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Sunday.

The Abu Dhabi carrier said it would purchase 50 A350 aircraft and 26 smaller A321neo planes as well as 10 A320neo.

It also placed an order for one A330-200 freighter and said it had taken options for a total of 30 more aircraft in a deal that could bring the total value to $26.9 billion.

Reuters reported on Saturday that Etihad was close to ordering 50 long-haul A350s as well as smaller planes.

Reporting by Tim Hepher, Nadia Saleem

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.