DUBAI (Reuters) - A new Libyan full service airline, Libyan Wings, was launched at the Dubai Airshow on Monday, and it signed a memorandum of understanding to buy seven Airbus EAD.PA aircraft.

The Tripoli-based carrier ordered three A350-900s and four A320neos, which had a total value of $1.3 billion at list price.