Factbox: Airbus, Boeing orders at Dubai Airshow

(Reuters) - Following is a summary of commercial airplane orders announced by Airbus EAD.PA and Boeing (BA.N) at the Dubai Airshow, which runs from Nov 17 to 21.

The 777X series became the 777-8 and the 777-9 when the aircraft was launched at the air show. The list prices for the new jets are $349.8 million and $377.2 million respectively.

*Boeing’s Dubai launch announcement for the new version of 777 also included 34 777-9 aircraft worth $12.8 at list prices announced by Lufthansa before the air show, subject to launch.

**Boeing said the Emirates, Qatar and flydubai deals were commitments. Airbus said the Emirates A380 deal was an order, but that contractual details were being finalized. The Libyan Wings and Air Algeria deals were memorandum of understandings.

***Boeing’s TUI Travel deal completes an order originally attributed on its website to an unidentified customer.

All orders and commitments shown here exclude options.