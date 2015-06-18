FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus says wins $16.3 billion of firm orders at air show
#Business News
June 18, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

Airbus says wins $16.3 billion of firm orders at air show

Tim Hepher, Victoria Bryan

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus said it won firm orders for 124 aircraft worth $16.3 billion at this week’s Paris air show, as well as commitments worth $40.7 billion, and the planemaker’s head said the latest deals confirmed demand was “extremely positive”.

“We had again a very successful Paris Airshow, we received orders and commitments for 421 aircraft worth $57 billion,” Fabrice Bregier, chief executive of Airbus Group’s (AIR.PA) planemaking division, told a news conference on Thursday.

“This was higher than I expected.”

Reporting by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
