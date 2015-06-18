FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Pegaso commits to buy 10 Airbus H145 helicopters
June 18, 2015 / 12:52 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Pegaso commits to buy 10 Airbus H145 helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Mexico’s Transportes Aereos Pegaso has signed a framework agreement to buy 10 H145 helicopters from Airbus (AIR.PA), becoming the first Latin American customer for the twin-engine rotorcraft range.

Under the agreement, Pegaso is due to place its first firm order in the coming months, enabling deliveries to begin in 2016, Airbus Helicopters said at the Paris air show on Thursday. Deliveries are expected to continue for seven years.

The H145s will be configured for Pegaso’s main role of providing airlift services to the energy industry, with a focus on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas business.

Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter

