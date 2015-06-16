FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing says government loans for Airbus A380neo would go against WTO rulings
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 9:48 AM / 2 years ago

Boeing says government loans for Airbus A380neo would go against WTO rulings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Commercial Airplanes Chief Executive Ray Conner said at the Paris air show on Tuesday that any government loans for a revamped version of Airbus’ (AIR.PA) A380 superjumbo would go against recent World Trade Organization rulings.

Asked about reports that Airbus would apply for European government loans for the A380neo’s development, Conner said: “Whether they go forward with that, we will address as it comes along. That would not be in line with what the WTO has said.”

European government loans for the A380 are a key element of a long-running trade dispute over mutual accusations of aircraft subsidies between the United States and European Union.

Both sides have won partial victories in the long-running dispute, which is now evolving into a row over whether each side has complied with WTO rulings.

As first reported by Reuters, Airbus is expected to look at whether to seek new loans for a possible upgrade of the A380 designed to boost sales of the world’s largest passenger jet.

Airbus has said it is too early to address such loans, which cover a third of development. But European trade sources told Reuters in April there had already been informal soundings.

Britain’s Rolls-Royce (RR.L) may also apply for government loans for the engine it is expected to develop, but would need approval from the EU competition authorities, the sources said.

Airbus has accused Boeing of benefiting from about $8 billion in unfair tax breaks connected with the development of its new 777X jetliner. Conner defended the tax breaks, saying they applied to the whole aerospace industry and were not subsidies for Boeing.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.