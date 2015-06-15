FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Garuda commits to buying 30 Boeing 787, 30 737 MAX aircraft
#Business News
June 15, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Garuda commits to buying 30 Boeing 787, 30 737 MAX aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Boeing logo is seen at their headquarters in Chicago, April 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

PARIS (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK) committed to buying up to 30 787-9 Dreamliner planes and an additional 30 737 MAX 8 jets in a potential order worth $10.9 billion at list prices.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris air show on Monday. 

Garuda’s intent to purchase the planes builds on Garuda’s $4.9 billion order for 50 737 MAX 8 jetliners signed last October, which it reconfirmed on Monday.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Regan

