Boeing wins $50.2 billion of business at Paris Airshow
June 18, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

Boeing wins $50.2 billion of business at Paris Airshow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. planemaker Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Thursday it won orders and commitments for 331 aircraft worth $50.2 billion at this week’s Paris Airshow, compared with the 421 aircraft tally worth $57 billion notched up by European rival Airbus (AIR.PA).

Of the $50.2 billion of business signed by Boeing, 145 aircraft worth $18.6 billion were firm orders, with the balance either commitments or orders already in the order book from airlines which had not been identified.

Airbus said it signed firm orders for 124 aircraft worth $16.3 billion and commitments for 297 aircraft worth $40.7 billion at the show.

Airbus saw off competition from Boeing to win a last-minute 110-plane order from European low-cost carrier Wizz Air (WIZZ.L), grabbing the limelight in the final hours of its home show.

Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
