Lessor SMBC Aviation orders 10 more Boeing 737 MAX jets
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

Lessor SMBC Aviation orders 10 more Boeing 737 MAX jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Dublin-based aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital said at the Paris air show on Tuesday that it agreed to buy 10 more Boeing (BA.N) 737 MAX 8 planes, in a deal worth $1.07 billion at list prices.

The deal adds to a 2014 order placed by the lessor for 80 737 MAX 8 jets, Boeing said.

Engine maker CFM, a joint venture of General Electric (GE.N) and Safran (SAF.PA), will supply its LEAP-1B engines to power the jets in a deal worth $270 million at list prices, CFM and SMBC said in a statement.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
