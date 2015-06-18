CFM signs $14 billion in new deals at air show

PARIS (Reuters) - Engine maker CFM International, a joint venture of General Electric (GE.N) and Safran (SAF.PA), said it had signed orders, commitments and long-term service agreements worth $14 billion for a total of 835 engines at the Paris air show this week.

“In just three days, we more than doubled our total orders for this year, with the CFM56 and LEAP product lines doing very well,” CFM Chief Executive Jean-Paul Ebanga said.

“More than 80 percent of the orders and commitments have come from leasing companies, with a strong showing from Asian lessors and airlines. This is great news for everyone as it helps pull the aviation industry forward.”

Orders included 200 LEAP-1B engines for lessor AerCap Holdings (AER.N) and 120 LEAP-1A engines for GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS) (GE.N).