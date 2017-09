PARIS (Reuters) - Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK) signed a letter of intent to purchase 30 Airbus A350 XWB aircraft, the European planemaker said at Paris Airshow on Monday, in a potential deal worth around $9 billion at list prices.

“Garuda Indonesia plans to use the A350 XWB to develop its medium- and long-haul network, with the aircraft offering the ability to fly non-stop from Jakarta or Bali to Europe,” Airbus said.