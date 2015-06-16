Lockheed teams with Bombardier, Raytheon for spy and control plane

PARIS (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) announced on Tuesday that it will team with Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and Canadian planemaker Bombardier (BBDb.TO) to develop a new surveillance and command and control aircraft for a future U.S. Air Force competition.

Lockheed said the team aimed to develop a low-risk, affordable replacement for the E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS), a ground surveillance, battle management, and command and control aircraft built by Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N).

Northrop and Boeing Co (BA.N) have also said they plan to compete for the contract when the Air Force launches a competition.