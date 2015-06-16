FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed teams with Bombardier, Raytheon for spy and control plane
#Business News
June 16, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Lockheed teams with Bombardier, Raytheon for spy and control plane

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) announced on Tuesday that it will team with Raytheon Co (RTN.N) and Canadian planemaker Bombardier (BBDb.TO) to develop a new surveillance and command and control aircraft for a future U.S. Air Force competition.

Lockheed said the team aimed to develop a low-risk, affordable replacement for the E-8 Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (JSTARS), a ground surveillance, battle management, and command and control aircraft built by Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N).

Northrop and Boeing Co (BA.N) have also said they plan to compete for the contract when the Air Force launches a competition.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Regan

