Factbox: Airbus, Boeing orders at Paris Airshow

PARIS (Reuters) - Here are details of orders and commitments announced by Airbus and Boeing at the Paris Airshow.

> Airbus (AIR.PA) reported 124 firm plane orders worth $16.3 billion, 297 commitments worth $40.7 billion; total business 421 aircraft worth $57 billion.

> Boeing (BA.N) reported 154 firm plane orders worth $20.2 billion, 177 commitments worth $30 billion; total business 331 aircraft worth $50.2 billion.

AIRBUS:-

Saudi Arabian Airlines firm order for 20 A330-300 Regional and 30 A320ceo - $8 billion;

GECAS (GE.N) firm order for 60 A320neo-family - $6.6 billion;

VietJetAir firm order for 6 A321ceo - $0.7 billion;

Air Lease Corp (AL.N) firm order for 1 A350-900, 1 A321ceo and 3 A320ceo - $0.7 billion;

Peach Aviation firm order for 3 A320 - $0.3 billion;

Wizz Air (WIZZ.L) memorandum of understanding (MOU) for 110 A321neo - $13.7 billion;

Garuda Indonesia (GIAA.JK) letter of intent for 30 A350-900 - $9.1 billion;

Synergy Aerospace MOU for 62 A320neo - $6.6 billion;

Unidentified Asian airline MOU for 60 A320neo-family - $6.4 billion;

Korean Air (003490.KS) MOU for 30 A321neo - $3.7 billion;

EVA Airways (2618.TW) MOU for 4 A330-300 - $1.0 billion;

Alpha Star MOU for 1 ACJ319neo.

BOEING:-

AerCap (AER.N) firm order for 100 737 MAX 8 - $10.7 billion;

Qatar Airways firm order for 10 777-8X and 4 777 freighters - $4.8 billion;

Unidentified firm orders for 17 737-800 and 4 737-900ER - $2.0 billion;

SMBC Aviation firm order for 10 737 MAX 8 - $1.1 billion;

Ethiopian Airlines* [ETHA.UL] firm order for 6 787-8 - $1.3 billion;

Sriwijaya Air* firm order for 2 737-900ER - $0.2 billion;

Unidentified* firm order for 1 BBJ MAX 9 - $0.1 billion;

Garuda Indonesia MOU for 30 787-9 and 30 737 MAX 8 - $10.9 billion;

Volga-Dnepr Group MOU for 20 747-8 freighters - $7.4 billion;

Korean Air MOU for 30 737 MAX and 2 777-300ER - $3.9 billion;

Ruili Airlines MOU for 30 737 MAX - $3.2 billion;

Minsheng MOU for 30 Next-Generation 737/737 MAX - $3.1 billion;

EVA Airways MOU for 5 777 freighters - $1.5 billion.

(* = previously unidentified customer already on order list)