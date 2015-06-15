FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar Airways orders 10 Boeing 777-8X jets, four 777F freighters
June 15, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar Airways orders 10 Boeing 777-8X jets, four 777F freighters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Qatar Airways ordered 10 Boeing (BA.N) 777-8X jetliners at the Paris air show on Monday, bringing its total orders for the 777X family of revamped long-range jets to 60.

The airline also said it was ordering four 777 freighters.

The orders, which are all firm contracts, are worth a total of $4.8 billion at list prices.

Announcing the deal at Paris Airshow, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker took a swipe at the head of U.S. carrier Delta Airlines (DAL.N), which has accused Qatar Airways and other major Gulf carriers of receiving huge subsidies, a charge they deny.

“I hope that the gentleman at Delta knows that we are creating even more jobs in the United States by ordering more airplanes,” he said.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan

