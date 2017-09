PARIS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Airlines became the launch customer on Monday for the new A330-300 Regional aircraft, European planemaker Airbus said at Paris Airshow.

The carrier is adding 20 A330-300 Regional and 30 A320ceo planes to its fleet, Airbus said, confirming a report by Reuters.

The aircraft will join Saudi Arabian Airlines’ existing Airbus fleet of 12 A330-300s and 50 A320-family planes.