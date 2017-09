PARIS (Reuters) - Russia’s United Aircraft Corp said its Sukhoi unit signed a contract to deliver three additional Superjet 100 aircraft to Yakutia Airlines.

The order, announced at the Paris air show, adds to Yakutia’s existing SSJ100 fleet of two. The companies said on Monday that the new contract was nominated in rubles.

Sukhoi builds the 100-seat regional jet in partnership with Finmeccanica’s Alenia Aermacchi.