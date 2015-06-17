FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Textron CEO: No interest in selling Bell Helicopter business
June 17, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Textron CEO: No interest in selling Bell Helicopter business

Andrea Shalal

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Textron Inc (TXT.N) is not interested in selling its Bell Helicopter business, despite the current downturn in the commercial sector, the company’s chief executive, Scott Donnelly, said.

Donnelly declined to comment on whether his company was bidding to buy rival helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft from United Technologies Corp (UTX.N).

But he said United Technologies’ decision to sell or spin off Sikorsky appeared to have more to do with a strategic decision to focus on being a key supplier, rather than simply frustration about the current down-cycle in the market.

Textron, by contrast, was known for its signature platforms, such as Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker, among others, Donnelly told Reuters in an interview at the Paris Airshow.

“We love our helicopter business. It’s a profitable business, it’s a great technology business, we’re investing a lot,” he said. “It’s always going to go through cycles like every business in the world.”

Donnelly said Textron remained upbeat about the longer-term prospects for its Bell Helicopter unit.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Tim Hepher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
