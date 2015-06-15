FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sikorsky sees commercial helicopter downturn lasting 18-24 months
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 15, 2015 / 4:37 PM / 2 years ago

Sikorsky sees commercial helicopter downturn lasting 18-24 months

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Bob Leduc, president of Sikorsky Aircraft, on Monday said he remained confident about the longer-term outlook for the $8 billion helicopter maker despite a sharp downturn in the commercial market and a decision by its parent, United Technologies Corp (UTX.N), to sell or spin off the company.

Leduc told Reuters in his first interview that he expected the downturn in the commercial market to last 18 to 24 months, and he fully expected demand to come “bounding back” at some point.

He said he was encouraged by the company’s solid backlog of $49 billion, largely in U.S. military programs, which account for about 70 percent of the company’s business, and the fact that it is the Pentagon’s biggest helicopter supplier.

“We will be the last man standing,” Leduc said, adding a recent restructuring and efforts to improve the company’s risk management and discipline on new development programs would strengthen it, regardless of whether it was eventually sold or spun off as a standalone company.

United Tech on Monday said it would exit the helicopter business and would announce by the end of the third quarter whether to spin off or sell the over 90-year-old company.

Leduc said he sent a letter to employees after the announcement, encouraging them to focus on performance despite the uncertainty. He said Sikorsky workers were proud of the company’s products and long heritage, and the company was continuing to produce aircraft at normal rates.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.