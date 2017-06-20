Avolon Aerospace Leasing CEO Domhnal Slattery poses during a commercial annoucement at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Avolon Aerospace Leasing CEO, Domhnal Slattery attends during a commercial annoucement at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President Kevin McAllister (L) and Avolon Aerospace Leasing CEO Domhnal Slattery pose with a model of Boeing 737 MAX 10 during a commercial announcement at the 52nd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS Aircraft leasing company Avolon announced a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for 75 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, and Avolon's chief executive said he would also consider Boeing's 737 MAX 10 models.

Avolon said the order for the 75 737 MAX 8 planes was worth $8.4 billion at current list prices, and included an option for a further 50 of those aircraft.

Avolon's Chief Executive Domhnal Slattery also told reporters at the Paris Airshow that he would have a "hard look" regarding the possible orders of the 737 MAX 10 plane.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Susan Fenton)