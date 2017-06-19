GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
PARIS Boeing has launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pull together systems and about 800 data experts to provide services to customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets, company officials said.
The move is part of a shift by planemakers and suppliers toward methods pioneered by Silicon Valley to help drive down internal costs and build profits outside core manufacturing.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
Debt-laden U.S. outerwear and outdoor gear retailer Eddie Bauer LLC has hired investment banks to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.