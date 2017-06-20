PARIS China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.

CALC announced the overall order - its first for Boeing aircraft - for 50 737 MAX jets last week and industry sources said these included some 737 MAX 10.

