GM settles hundreds of ignition switch lawsuits
NEW YORK General Motors Co has agreed to settle federal lawsuits by as many as 203 plaintiffs over defective ignition switches in its vehicles, a Friday court filing shows.
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) launched on Tuesday a new version of its Super Hercules military transport aircraft at the Paris Air Show, meant for use in special operations.
The multi-mission airlifter, C-130J-SOF, comes with special mission equipment options and can be configured for armed overwatch that includes a 30 millimeter gun and Hellfire missiles, the largest U.S. weapons maker said.
The C-130J variant can touch down on austere landing zones or makeshift runways and have been deployed both in combat operations and in humanitarian relief missions, the company said.
The latest one, configured for special forces, is the tenth variant of four-engine turboprop Super Hercules, which is used by 17 nations and has clocked more than 1.5 million flight hours, Lockheed said.
Debt-laden U.S. outerwear and outdoor gear retailer Eddie Bauer LLC has hired investment banks to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.