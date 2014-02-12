Nok Air announces commitment to order 15 Boeing aircraft

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Boeing (BA.N) said Thai budget carrier Nok Airlines Pcl (NOK.BK) has committed to order 15 737 jets in a deal valued at $1.45 billion, the latest order from fast-growing low cost carriers in Southeast Asia.
Nok Air has committed to order eight Next-Generation 737-800 and seven 737 Max 8 aircraft, both companies said at a media briefing on Wednesday at the Singapore Airshow.
The new order is the first major aircraft deal for Nok Air, which is expanding domestic and international routes in a crowded market.
The airline, 39.2 percent owned by Thai Airways International PCL (THAI.BK), competes with AirAsia’s (AIRA.KL) Thai venture Asia Aviation PCL (AAV.BK), a venture backed by Indonesia’s Lion Air and Bangkok Airways Co. Ltd (BA.BK).
Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Siva Govindsamy; Editing by Jeremy Laurence